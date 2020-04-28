3AW
Siren sound: CFA volunteers to pay tribute to fallen police

4 hours ago
The Rumour File
RUMOUR CONFIRMED

Volunteer firefighters will today pay their respects to the police officers tragically killed in the line of duty last week by sounding the sirens at CFA brigades across the state.

CFA station sirens will sound in unison four times at 5.40pm today in tribute to the four fallen police.

A number of CFA brigades are taking part in the siren tribute, so don’t be alarmed if you hear sirens sounding this afternoon!

