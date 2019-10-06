Needle found in grape bought at a Melbourne supermarket

First on The Rumour File

Another fruit needle scare has emerged in a grape purchased from a supermarket in Melbourne’s north-west.

Police confirm they are investigating a report of a sewing needle found in a grape bought at Aldi in Caroline Springs on Sunday.

It comes just a fortnight after two reports of needles found in strawberries sold at Melbourne supermarkets.

A spate of needles in strawberries across the country last year brought the industry to its knees.

Police have issued a reminder that contaminating food is a serious indictable offence, and those caught can be jailed for up to 10 years.