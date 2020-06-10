3AW
Rumour confirmed: Paul Kelly has just released a surprise new album

9 hours ago
The Rumour File

FIRST on the 3AW RUMOUR FILE

Melbourne music icon Paul Kelly has released a surprise new album from isolation.

Forty Days was quietly sent live about 8am this morning on online streaming platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify, after it was first flagged on Ross and John’s Rumour File.

The album is a mixed bag of favourites and covers that were performed and posted to Kelly’s social pages from coronavirus-induced isolation, filming them himself on his phone at home.

Most of the pieces are by other writers and many touch on themes related to the lockdown – home cooking, dry pubs, hope, insomnia, separation.

“I had the videos converted and edited to audio files to make a kind of document,” Kelly said.

“The recordings are rough and ready but, to paraphrase George Jones ‘Ragged but right is OK with me’. I was never much of a hi-fi guy anyway.

“I’m sending this little ship out into the world with the hope that it finds many happy harbours.”

News
