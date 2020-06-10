Rumour confirmed: Paul Kelly has just released a surprise new album

FIRST on the 3AW RUMOUR FILE

Melbourne music icon Paul Kelly has released a surprise new album from isolation.

Forty Days was quietly sent live about 8am this morning on online streaming platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify, after it was first flagged on Ross and John’s Rumour File.

From the #rumourfile – an iconic Australian … nay, Melbourne musician has been working on a new album in isolation, and it’s dropping this morning. — 3AW Breakfast (@RossAndJohn) June 10, 2020

The album is a mixed bag of favourites and covers that were performed and posted to Kelly’s social pages from coronavirus-induced isolation, filming them himself on his phone at home.

Most of the pieces are by other writers and many touch on themes related to the lockdown – home cooking, dry pubs, hope, insomnia, separation.

“I had the videos converted and edited to audio files to make a kind of document,” Kelly said.

“The recordings are rough and ready but, to paraphrase George Jones ‘Ragged but right is OK with me’. I was never much of a hi-fi guy anyway.

“I’m sending this little ship out into the world with the hope that it finds many happy harbours.”