Rumour File: Major announcement about Victorian transport tipped for today

3AW Breakfast understands Victorian transport is set to undergo major structural changes, with the announcement to come as early as this morning.

Ross Stevenson revealed on the Rumour File that VicRoads bosses were told yesterday that the department was set to “merged with Public Transport Victoria”.

Adding fuel to speculation, Premier Daniel Andrews and Public Transport minister Jacinta Allen have booked a press conference for 10am today.

PTV chief executive Jeroen Weimar appeared on 3AW Breakfast a short time later to discuss new measures being tested at Melbourne train stations to stop tardy travellers clogging up platforms.

Ross started that interview by asking what he knew of rumours that VicRoads and PTV are set to merge.

“I’ve got no announcement to make on that this morning,” he responded.

“What I can say is … we’ve got thousands of people across VicRoads and PTV working very hard to keep everybody moving this morning and every day.”

