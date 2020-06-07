Peninsula pier shut down after crowds flock without social distancing

RUMOUR FILE CONFIRMED

Police and council have shut down Rye Pier after a weekend of massive crowds not observing social distancing rules.

As first flagged on the 3AW Rumour File, signs appeared on the pier this morning.

“Due to a disappointing amount of people failing to observe social distancing measures, the decision has been reached by council and local Police to close the pier,” a Facebook post from local police later confirmed.

“Please do not attend, as you will be advised to move on.

“Victoria Police reminds locals and holidaymakers alike that social distancing measures are still active in the State of Victoria, and that if similar behaviour is observed on the Mornington Peninsula, more piers and local attractions may be forced to close in the interests of public health.”

A caller to 3AW Mornings later told Tony Jones the crowds had gathered to watch an annual crab spawning.

“The reason there was so many people is there was a large aggregation of spider crabs,” he claimed.