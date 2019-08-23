Former St Kilda coach Alan Richardson joins Melbourne

Alan Richardson has joined Melbourne.

The former St Kilda coach, who was replaced last month, will assist coach Simon Goodwin next year.

Melbourne said it would speak in “more depth about his position” once the season had ended.

Goodwin will enter next season under fierce pressure, with the Demons enduring a torrid 2019 after making the preliminary final last year.

They were many experts’ tip to win this year’s premiership, but will finish second last on the ladder.