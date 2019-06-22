Saints thrown to the Lions after a massive loss

TODAY’S LINE-UP from 4:30PM: Bruce Eva, Nick Butler, Scott Cummings, Matthew Lloyd and Rohan Connolly

St Kilda will hang their heads low after what was a forgettable night of football for the side.

Brisbane have taken their biggest win against the Saints in 15 years.

It was all over for the Saints by the third quarter as Lions became damaging, controlling stoppages and the inside 50 count.

Small-forward Charlie Cameron scored equal career-best five-goals and the crowd loved it as unanimous ‘Charlie’ was chanted from the stands.

The Lions will host Melbourne next at the Gabba for a chance to increase to 9 and 5 on the win-loss ledger.

Half-time and the Lions are up 20 points after back-to-back goals from Jarryd Lyons.

Their momentum has propelled them over the Saints, who seem to have taken the foot off the pedal.

They’re in.

That’s what St Kilda fans have been telling themselves ever since star recruit Dan Hannebery and returning defender Jake Carlisle were both named in side for the first time this year.

It may have been a slow start to life at the Saints for the former Swan but Hannebery will be hellbent on making up for lost time as his side takes on a Lions outfit who before the bye lost to Carlton.

Returning to Marvel Stadium, Chris Fagan’s side are in need of a win to consolidate their spot in the eight.

Who wins?

Make sure you tune in for all the action with Bruce Eva, Matthew Lloyd and the team as the second of today’s MASSIVE triple header continues.

