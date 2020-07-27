Sally Capp joins next phase of #WhatWeNeedToDo campaign
The City of Melbourne has joined the latest phase of Neil Mitchell’s #WhatWeNeedToDo campaign.
Michael Burrows, the engine behind the public campaign that launched on 3AW two weeks ago, has gone from jingle-writer to poster-producer.
“Some people still need the same message, and a reminder of what #WhatWeNeedToDo actually means,” he said.
Lord Mayor Sally Capp agreed to share far and wide.
