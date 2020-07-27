3AW
Sally Capp joins next phase of #WhatWeNeedToDo campaign

7 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

The City of Melbourne has joined the latest phase of Neil Mitchell’s #WhatWeNeedToDo campaign.

Michael Burrows, the engine behind the public campaign that launched on 3AW two weeks ago, has gone from jingle-writer to poster-producer.

“Some people still need the same message, and a reminder of what #WhatWeNeedToDo actually means,” he said.

Lord Mayor Sally Capp agreed to share far and wide.

Click PLAY to hear Neil chat with Michael Burrows and Cr Capp

C’mon, Victoria! Neil Mitchell launches #WhatWeNeedToDo campaign

