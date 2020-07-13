The #WhatWeNeedToDo campaign goes to prime-time TV

The #WhatWeNeedToDo campaign launched by Neil Mitchell this week is set to go prime-time.

The campaign gained momentum overnight with big-name support from prominent Melburnians.

Click HERE for the campaign hub

And pharmacy retailer Chemist Warehouse is taking it to TV screens from as early as tonight.

Boss Mario Tascone told Neil Mitchell Chemist Warehouse will use its already-purchased TV advertisement time to push the message and help rally Victorians.

Click PLAY to hear Mr Toscone and more on the campaign update

Chemist Warehouse is an advertiser on 3AW