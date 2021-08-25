Sam McClure details the ‘big changes’ coming at Carlton

Sportsday co-host Sam McClure says David Teague won’t be coaching Carlton next year and Ross Lyon is all but certain to replace him.

It comes after Alastair Clarkson told the Blues he would be taking 2022 off.

Speaking on 3AW, Scoop said the coaching position wasn’t the only change coming for the Blues.

“In the coming days and weeks you are going to see significant changes on the Carlton board,” he said.

“There is huge change coming at Carlton, there is no doubt about that.”

(Photo by Daniel Pockett / AFL Photos / via Getty Images)