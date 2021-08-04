Sam McClure responds to critics of Taylor Walker report

Adelaide star Taylor Walker is being investigated by the AFL following allegations he made a racial slur while watching a SANFL match.

The allegation centres on a game between Adelaide and North Adelaide on July 17 at Prospect Oval, the final match before South Australia went into a statewide COVID-19 lockdown.

Sportsday co-host Sam McClure broke the news with his colleague at The Age, Peter Ryan.

They have come under scrutiny in South Australia for naming Walker in the article, particularly by radio host Stephen Rowe.

Rowe’s son plays for the Crows.

Speaking on 3AW, McClure defended the report.

“The very fact Taylor is being investigated by the AFL integrity unit for comments he allegedly made that were overheard by his own teammates and his own club complained is absolutely newsworthy, seven days out of seven,” McClure said.

(Photo by Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images)