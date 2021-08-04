3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sam McClure responds to critics of Taylor Walker report

3 hours ago
Sportsday
Football Featured
Article image for Sam McClure responds to critics of Taylor Walker report

Adelaide star Taylor Walker is being investigated by the AFL following allegations he made a racial slur while watching a SANFL match.

The allegation centres on a game between Adelaide and North Adelaide on July 17 at Prospect Oval, the final match before South Australia went into a statewide COVID-19 lockdown.

Sportsday co-host Sam McClure broke the news with his colleague at The Age, Peter Ryan.

They have come under scrutiny in South Australia for naming Walker in the article, particularly by radio host Stephen Rowe.

Rowe’s son plays for the Crows.

Speaking on 3AW, McClure defended the report.

“The very fact Taylor is being investigated by the AFL integrity unit for comments he allegedly made that were overheard by his own teammates and his own club complained is absolutely newsworthy, seven days out of seven,” McClure said.

Press PLAY below to hear the latest

(Photo by Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images)

Sportsday
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332