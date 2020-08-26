Sam McClure says you can whack this date in your diary for the AFL grand final

The AFL grand final will be played on Saturday, October 24, according to Sportsday co-host Sam McClure.

It’s significant for a number of reasons.

It’s the same day as the Cox Plate, which is usually run around 5pm.

The AFL has said previously it doesn’t want to clash with racing.

The NRL grand final is also fixtured for the following day.

It also opens the door for the match to be played in front of a full Optus Stadium in Perth.

That wouldn’t be possible a week earlier.

Sam McClure said there will be a pre-finals bye.

