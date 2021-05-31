Sam McClure with the latest on how Victoria’s COVID-19 situation will impact the AFL

Several Victorian clubs may be impacted heavily on-field if Victoria’s lockdown extends beyond Thursday, according to Sam McClure.

The Sportsday co-host said the ever-evolving situation had several players at multiple clubs on edge.

“I’ve already spoken to a number of players today who have said there are teammates that will not stay north of the border if it (lockdown) extends and there are varying reasons for that,” Scoop explained on 3AW.

“There are going to be situations where teams are depleted.”

Melbourne captain Max Gawn said players would likely feel better informed to make decisions after last year’s hub experience.

