Sam Newman remembers the greatest footballer he ever saw

Sam Newman says he has “no hesitation” in calling Graham ‘Polly’ Farmer the best footballer he’s ever seen.

The Geelong legend died on Wednesday, at the age of 84.

Newman, who played alongside Farmer, says the AFL legend taught him “everything” he knew about the game.

“He had the spirit, the mental capacity, and he had the physical prowess to turn this game on its end,” Newman said on 3AW Drive.

