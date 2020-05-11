Sam Newman’s fiery reaction to the news golf is back on under relaxed COVID-19 restrictions

Golf will be permitted from 11.59pm tomorrow night, under Victoria’s relaxed coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Sam Newman has been running a campaign for the ban on golf to be lifted for almost a month now.

He stood outside State Parliament protesting against the ban in mid-April, and he’s doubled down on his criticism of the government decision to ban the sport since then.

Today, Sam joined 3AW’s Dee Dee to share his thoughts on the news golf will return tomorrow, and he didn’t react to the news in the way we expected!

Image: Twitter / @Origsmartassam