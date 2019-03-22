Scans confirm ACL for Alex Rance: The impact to Tigers’ flag hopes

Scans have confirmed Richmond star Alex Rance has ruptured his ACL and will miss the rest of the 2019 season.

Rance’s right knee was injured after landing awkwardly in the third quarter of Richmond’s 33-point win over Carlton.

The Tigers feared the worst last night and today that was realised when scans showed the premiership backman requires a knee reconstruction.

It’s a significant blow for Richmond’s premiership chances, with most bookmakers now installing Collingwood ($5.50) as flag favourites ahead of the Tigers ($6).

3AW Breakfast sports expert Jon Anderson said it was the Tigers’ most significant injury in two years.

Rance, Jack Riewoldt, Trent Cotchin and Dustin Martin have played 191 of a possible combined 196 games in the previous two seasons.

“(David) Astbury and (Dylan) Grimes are really good defenders, but they’re really good defenders playing alongside Alex Rance,” Ando said.

Ross Stevenson: Does it affect Richmond’s premiership chances?

Ando: Of course it does. There’s no way it can’t.

Click PLAY to hear more