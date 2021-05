Scott Lycett has been suspended for four matches.

The Port Adelaide ruckman fronted the tribunal on Tuesday night.

He was charged with rough conduct for his tackle that left Adelaide small forward Ned McHenry concussed.

The Power will be without the ruckman for clashes with the Western Bulldogs, Collingwood, Fremantle and Geelong.

(Photo by James Elsby/AFL Photos via Getty Images)