Scott Morrison on Monash widening, Tamil family and his ‘bromance’ with Daniel Andrews

The Prime Minister has lauded the confirmation of stage two of the Monash Freeway upgrade and defended a decision to pump an extra $367 million into the massive project.

In a wide-ranging interview with Neil Mitchell, his first as Prime Minister, Scott Morrison dismissed the notion it was a PR spin on a blowout.

“We’ve got to get it done,” he said. “That’ what the Premier and I are working on to achieve.”

NOW | Scott Morrison in the studio for the first time as PM. First on the agenda: Monash Fwy widening (Story: https://t.co/UUVI15Hohj) Neil Mitchell: I’m worried about what happens at the tunnel, we can’t make that wider. PM: “We’ll worry about these projects one at a time.” pic.twitter.com/FcW8iDWm4r — 3AW Melbourne (@3AW693) September 3, 2019

Asked about his blossoming ‘bromance’, Mr Morrison said despite he and Daniel Andrews being on different sides of politics, they shared a common goal.

“I’m not sure if we share too many interests, but we share an interest in getting projects done,” he said.

“We just want to get on and build things.”

ON THE ECONOMY

“It has softened,” Mr Morrison said.

“I was pretty pleased with the current account numbers that came out yesterday.

“That’s the first current account surplus since 1975; Skyhooks led the charts back then.”

Neil Mitchell: Is a recession a danger?

PM: I don’t see us going in that territory at all.

ON THE TAMIL FAMIL

On the Tamil family, Mr Morrison says he understands why Australians feel so passionate, but “to have a fair immigration system you don’t apply special rules just because Twitter says to do so”.

