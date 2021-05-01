3AW
Scott Pendlebury addresses Nathan Buckley’s coaching future

3 mins ago
3AW Football
AFLCollingwoodNathan BuckleyScott Pendlebury
Collingwood skipper Scott Pendlebury says Nathan Buckley is a great person and has created a really strong environment with the leaders over the last five years.

“As a footy person, I see the external conversation and the discussion around his position as coach,” Pendlebury said.

“But internally I see a guy who is incredibly motivated and driving the group. He is a great person and has created a very strong environment with the leaders over the last four or five years.”

The Magpies have come under pressure after starting the 2021 AFL season with a 1-5 record.

“The pressure is on when you are 1-5. We are desperate to win every time we play and Bucks is a part of that.”

Click play for the full interview

