Security guards protect Captain Cook statue from vandals

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Security guards protect Captain Cook statue from vandals

Security guards have been employed to protect the Captain Cook monument at St Kilda.

The statue has been a popular target for vandals in recent years, particularly on Australia Day.

3AW Mornings producer Michael Hilder went to Catani Gardens on Tuesday morning to see whether vandals had struck again.

That’s when he came across the guard.

“He’s been here since 7am and before he was on shift, there was another guard who worked from 7pm last night until 7am this morning,” Hilder explained.

“Their job is to make sure the statue is not vandalised.

“He told me the council employed him for days like this.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

