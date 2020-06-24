Selection shock as Bulldogs and Swans swing six changes
The Western Bulldogs have dropped Matt Suckling.
As foreshadowed on Sportsday, the Dogs have made the call to drop the two-time premiership player for their clash with Sydney.
Josh Dunkley (ankle) and Lin Jong (Achilles soreness) have also gone out of the side.
Louis Butler will make his debut for the Bulldogs, with Rhylee West and Pat Lipinski also coming into the team.
Ben Ronke, Justin McInerney and Sam Naismith have all come into the Sydney team for Josh Kennedy’s 250th game.
Colin O’Riordan (omitted), Sam Gray (omitted) and Tom McCartin (injured) are out.