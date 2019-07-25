3AW
Selection shock! Eddie Betts DROPPED ahead of Carlton clash

14 mins ago
3AW Football
Football Featured

Eddie Betts has been dropped.

In a stunning move, Adelaide coach Don Pyke has left out the fan favourite this week.

He failed to kick a goal against Essendon last week, but booted six goals against Gold Coast a week earlier.

In an added twist, the Crows are taking on Betts’ former club, Carlton, on Saturday.

We’re not sure if there’s something in the water over in South Australia this week, but Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley has been just as ruthless.

Charlie Dixon and Steven Motlop have been dropped by the Power.

Paddy Ryder is among the inclusions.

3AW Football
FootballNewsSports
