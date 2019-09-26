3AW
SELECTION STUNNER! Richmond recruit to make his debut in the AFL grand final

1 hour ago
3AW Football
Football Featured

Marlion Pickett will make his AFL debut in Saturday’s grand final.

The Richmond recruit, who was picked up in the mid-season draft just a few months ago, will replace injured midfielder Jack Graham.

The Tigers have confirmed the selection news.

Pickett put in a dominant best-on-ground performance in last weekend’s VFL grand final, which the Tigers won.

Pickett becomes the first player to make his debut in the grand final since 1952.

