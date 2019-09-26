SELECTION STUNNER! Richmond recruit to make his debut in the AFL grand final

Marlion Pickett will make his AFL debut in Saturday’s grand final.

The Richmond recruit, who was picked up in the mid-season draft just a few months ago, will replace injured midfielder Jack Graham.

The Tigers have confirmed the selection news.

Pickett put in a dominant best-on-ground performance in last weekend’s VFL grand final, which the Tigers won.

Pickett becomes the first player to make his debut in the grand final since 1952.