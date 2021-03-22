Senator ‘not shocked’ by ‘revolting’ behaviour in Federal Parliament

A senator who has spent more than 13 years in Federal Parliament says she “stopped, a long time ago, being shocked at the bad behaviour” in Canberra.

A whistleblower has alleged a culture of sexual deviance in Federal Parliament, and a staffer accused of performing lewd acts in the office of a female MP was sacked.

Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young says she doesn’t believe anyone in Federal Parliament would be genuinely shocked by the allegations.

“The culture is set at the top and for far too long there has been a blind eye turned to bad behaviour, inappropriate behaviour,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“The pretense that somehow people were not aware of that ‘whatever goes’ attitude, I just don’t think that’s believable.”

“What we have seen over and over again … is the behaviour of some men towards women which is disrespectful, degrading and frankly just revolting. It can’t continue.”

She says there are issues on both sides of politics.

“There is a cultural problem in this building, absolutely, and I don’t think it is unique to one side of politics. However, let me say, there is one person who is in charge and it’s Scott Morrison.

“I don’t expect him to be able to fix this overnight, he doesn’t even need to have all the answers, but what we’re getting from him at the moment is denial and dismissal.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Speaking at a press conference today, Scott Morrison said he was “shocked and disgusted” by the “shameful” conduct in Federal Parliament.

He said he welcomes the spotlight being placed on the “rubbish and this crap” women have put up with.

Press PLAY below for part of the Prime Minister’s press conference.

Image: Tracey Nearmy / Getty