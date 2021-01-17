‘It’s time to be selfish’: What Neil Mitchell thinks should happen to the Australian Open

With COVID-19 cases now detected on three Australian Open charter flights, and 72 players in hard lockdown, Novak Djokovic has issued a list of demands.

The world number one has requested fitness and training equipment in hotel rooms, better food, shorter isolation periods for players in hard lockdown, permission for players to visit their coaches, and is pushing for players to be moved to private houses with tennis courts.

Neil Mitchell says of his demands should be rejected, and the Australian Open should be called off altogether.

“Reject the demands. Let’s send them all home,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“It’s time to be selfish, time for Victoria to put ourselves first.

“Call off the Australian Open.

“It’s not worth the risk.

“He wants to bend the rules and get the tournament under way.

“We want to keep Victoria open! We don’t want to go into lockdown, we don’t want more people to die, we don’t want to be locked in the house!”

Image (Djokovic): TPN / Getty