Sephora suspends makeover services due to coronavirus fears

Popular cosmetics chain Sephora has suspended its makeover services due to fears of coronavirus.

On the company’s website, bookings for custom makeovers and make up lessons appear as ‘currently unavailable’.

When Nadia tried to book a makeover appointment, and was unable to, she contacted the company via their online chat service and received the following message:

“In view of the ongoing 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) situation, Sephora would like to reiterate that the health and well-being of our customers and our cast is of paramount importance. As a precautionary measure, all custom makeover services and makeup lessons will be suspended until further notice.”

She told 3AW’s Tom Elliott she thinks the measure is overkill.

“It’s a bit extreme!” she said.

Sephora has six stores in Melbourne and 20 stores nationwide.

The deadly coronavirus has killed more than 560 people. There have been 14 confirmed cases in Australia.

