Several Collingwood stars ruled out of clash with Sydney

Collingwood will take a depleted line-up into its clash with Sydney on Friday, despite gun forward Jordan De Goey being all set to return after a week off.

Coach Nathan Buckley said on Wednesday that Mason Cox, Darcy Moore, Jamie Elliott, Tom Langdon would all be unavailable for selection due to injury.

Taylor Adams had been optimistic of returning this week, but has since suggested on social media he won’t be playing on Friday night, either.

Travis Varcoe will miss through suspension.