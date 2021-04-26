3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Shai Bolton’s manager with the latest on the out-of-contract Richmond young gun’s future

35 mins ago
3AW Football
Football Featured
Article image for Shai Bolton’s manager with the latest on the out-of-contract Richmond young gun’s future

Shai Bolton’s manager says the Richmond young gun is in no rush to re-sign with the Tigers.

He’s out of contract at the end of the season.

Ralph Carr told 3AW Football that Bolton, who was one of Richmond’s best in defeat on Saturday night, was likely to wait until the end of the season before making his decision.

“We are just sitting back,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

(Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images)

3AW Football
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332