Sham Dunk! Fans fume over ‘unacceptable’ seating setup for the basketball at Marvel Stadium

Basketball fans have been left fuming over the set-up at Marvel Stadium on Thursday night where Australia was taking on USA in a pre-World Cup friendly.

Some spectators needed binoculars just to see, others were forced to watch the TV screens to get a good view of the action, and others found themselves looking into the back of people’s heads with seats not elevated.

Even the VIP section was a let down for some, with Australian actor Russell Crowe saying people who decided to watch from home had made a “good decision”.

$1500 a ticket for this view. AUS v USA .

Jokes on me.

If you weren’t among 50,000 there and you chose to watch it on tv at home, good decision . pic.twitter.com/VlNuXWp6iI — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) August 22, 2019

The seating problems came on the back of many fans already being annoyed about star players withdrawing from the game.

People paid hundreds of dollars for tickets and while 51, 218 fans attended the much-hyped match, but many left disappointed.

“To have that sort of seating setup for that sort of game … it’s really unacceptable, especially at those sort of ticket prices,” ESPN basketball writer Steve Smith told Ross and John.

Team USA has since cancelled a scheduled media opportunity on Friday. No reason was given.

“USA Basketball looks forward to seeing media and fans when they take on the Australian Boomers at Marvel Stadium on Saturday,” officials said in a statement.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Fellon told Ross and John she paid almost $300 per ticket and said all she could see was “a lot of heads” and had to watch the match on the big screen.

“There was no elevation,” she said.