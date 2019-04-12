Shawry floates radical Swans trade suggestion

Collingwood legend Tony Shaw says Sydney should sensationally consider trading star forward Lance Franklin.

The Swans are under pressure after slumping to their third loss of the season against Melbourne on Thursday night.

And Shawry implored them to “look at all avenues” with the 32-year-old still having three years remaining on his contract after this season.

“(The question) is if there’s a chance you can get a bonus of Buddy not being at that club and going elsewhere,” he told 3AW Football.

“You need to look at all avenues here.

“The question is can you be traded and can you get a bonus.”

Shaw said the Swans were showing signs of weariness in the opening month of the season, questioning the effectiveness of coach John Longmire’s gameplan.

“The style of play they’re playing is from six or seven years ago,” he said.

“I feel like they’re a side that’s been worn down, there’s no flair.

“There hasn’t been the development needed, especially with their forwards and that’s because of Buddy Franklin.”

