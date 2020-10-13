Shepparton COVID-19 outbreak: Eight high risk locations named

A COVID-19 outbreak has emerged in Shepparton.

Three people have tested positive to the coronavirus.

Health authorities have confirmed the trio are isolation at home.

Eight high risk locations have been identifies across the town including:

Central Tyre Service (September 30 to October 13)

Bunnings Warehouse (October 2)

McDonalds Shepparton North (October 3)

Mooroopna Golf Club Members Bar (October 4 and 11)

Shepparton Market Place Medical Centre (October 8)

Lemon Tree Cafe

Thai Orchid Restaurant (October 7, 7pm-8.30pm)

Bombshell Hairdressing (October 7, 9.30am-10.30am)

John Anderson, who runs Shepparton’s AMCAL Pharmancy and is president of Shepparton Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said the news had put the town on edge.

“It’s of great concern, Neil,” he said.

“We’ve been doing so well in all of regional Victoria and Shepparton is no exception to that.

“It’s both concerning and disappointing that this outbreak has occurred.

“The local people who’ve become infected, and I do know them, are completely innocent of any wrongdoing its just that they’ve been infected by somebody who’s come out of that Chadstone cluster.”

Residents in the town are being urged to get tested for coronavirus if they have any symptoms.

Anyone who was at any of the eight locations identified above during the risk periods urged to get a test even if they don’t feel unwell.

Click PLAY below to hear more from Shepparton