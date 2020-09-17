Sherrin granted government exemption to produce AFL finals footballs

Sherrin has been granted an exemption by the Victorian Government to produce footballs for the 2020 AFL finals series.

Neil Mitchell received the following statement from Chris Lambert, the managing director of the iconic footy brand, on Thursday.

“Sherrin can confirm the Victorian Government has granted exemption for a small number of team members to return to work from September 21 (one week earlier than the potential September 28 re-opening) in order to produce the 2020 AFL Finals Footballs.

“Sherrin has worked with the AFL and the Victorian Government to minimise the timeframe required and to ensure we are operating lawfully.”

The news was met with mixed reaction from 3AW listeners, with many business owners angry at the allowance being made for the AFL while they weren’t able to open.