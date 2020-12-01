Shocked neighbour ‘in disbelief’ after Narre Warren South stabbing horror

A woman who has lived next door to the Narre Warren South home that was the scene of a horrific stabbing spree yesterday says she’s in “disbelief” about the attack.

Heather has lived beside the house for a decade.

She says the home seemed to be harmonious, until yesterday’s horror which has left a 42-year-old woman dead, a three-year-old girl and a 70-year-old woman seriously injured, and a seriously injured 15-year-old boy in hospital under police guard.

“The only noise my husband and I would hear from next door would be the children playing,” she told Neil Mitchell.

Heather says her husband saw the aftermath of the horrific stabbings.

“He actually saw the lady on her front lawn crying,” she said.

“Unfortunately that was the lady that then passed away in hospital.”

Image: 9News