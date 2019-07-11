Shocking dog attack statistics: Four Victorians hospitalised every day

New figures reveal four Victorians are admitted to hospital every day with injuries caused by dog attacks.

More than 1300 Victorians have been injured by dogs in the past five years.

Over the same period there have been 243 bone fractures and 115 amputations caused by dog attacks.

The figures come following the terrible death of Mill Park man, Leo Biancofiore, 61, who was attacked by his son’s dog earlier this week.

Restrictions on five potentially dangerous dog breeds, including pit bulls, were in place between 2011 and 2017.

State government changes now allow the potentially risky breeds to be registered if owners agree to muzzle dogs in public and house them in secure places with appropriate warning signage.