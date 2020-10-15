Shop owner who opened against COVID-19 rules says he did it ‘for every small business’

The owner of a Berwick clothing shop who opened his store in breach of COVID-19 restrictions says he did so “for every small business out there”.

Harry Hutchison was fined $9913 after opening his shop, Harry’s Clothing, yesterday.

He says he had no choice — If he didn’t open, he would’ve gone broke.

“The reason why I opened is I wouldn’t have been here by the end of October,” he told Neil Mitchell.

In an emotional interview, Mr Hutchison said since the community heard about his plight he’s received an outpouring of support.

“I’d love to be trading today but we’ve got such a backlog on online order, and we’ve virtually sold out in the shop over the last two days,” he said.

“I’ve never seen anything like it.

“I will be reopening, but not today.”

He says his actions aren’t for himself, he’s taking a stand for all the small businesses which have been forced to close.

“I strongly believe that small business has to open,” he said.

“I’m not doing this for Harry’s Clothing, I’m doing this for every small business out there.”

Police have been patrolling outside Mr Hutchison’s shop since early this morning.

