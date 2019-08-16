Simon Goodwin and the ‘challenge’ for Christian Petracca this summer

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin says he’d love to see Christian Petracca spend more time in the midfield next season.

While happy with the former No.2 draft pick’s output this year, Goodwin told 3AW Football there was still plenty of improvement left in his development.

“We’d love to play him a bit more through the middle of the ground,” Goodwin said.

“So the challenge will be to build a fitness base that will enable that to happen.

“We know what he can do forward, he’s doing it really regularly now for us, but the ability to go through the middle for sustained periods – we’d love to see that.

“We certainly think he’s capable of doing that.”

