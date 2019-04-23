Simon Goodwin ‘not going to respond’ to criticism from Paul Roos

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin has refused to bite back at criticism from his predecessor Paul Roos on 3AW Football.

Roos said the Demons were a “genuine bottom four side” after their shocking start to the season which took another dive when they were belted by St Kilda.

They’ve won just one of their opening five games.

Speaking on 3AW, Roos – who coached the Demons prior to Goodwin taking over – said he “wouldn’t no where to start” when it came to fixing the club’s problems.

Goodwin said there were “lots of theories and comments out there” about his club.

“We understand that because we’re not playing to the level (required),” Goodwin said.

“We know that’s coming our way but we’re not going to respond to that.

“We are a united club and we’re working incredibly hard to fix it.”