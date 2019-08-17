Simon Goodwin not hiding away from horror season

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin is taking full responsibly for his side’s disastrous season.

The Dees were embarrassed again on Friday night, going down by 53 points against the Swans.

They’ve won just five games this year after making a preliminary final in 2018.

But he told 3AW Football even during last year’s successes, the side still had to fight to make the finals.

“There’s no question that last year it certainly wasn’t all rosy,” he said.

“We had to really work hard throughout the season and in round 22 we were still fighting to make the eight.

“We were still working out how we wanted to play and certainly in the back half of the year, we started to really resemble a team that was capable.

“We were strong around the footy and had a good defensive system in play that we knew could challenge in finals.”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview on 3AW Football