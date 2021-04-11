3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Simon Goodwin says president Glen Bartlett stepping down was a ‘shock’

5 hours ago
3AW FOOTBALL
Football Featured
Article image for Simon Goodwin says president Glen Bartlett stepping down was a ‘shock’

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin says he found out about Glen Bartlett’s decision to step down as president “like everyone else”.

Bartlett announced he would be leaving the role in an email sent out by the Demons on Saturday night.

He will remain on the board.

Melbourne’s senior coach told 3AW Football’s Sunday pre-game team he was shocked at the announcement.

“I received it like everyone else,” he said.

“It was a bit of a shock to me.

“I got an email last night.”

Press play for the whole interview

(Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

 

3AW FOOTBALL
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332