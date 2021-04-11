Simon Goodwin says president Glen Bartlett stepping down was a ‘shock’

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin says he found out about Glen Bartlett’s decision to step down as president “like everyone else”.

Bartlett announced he would be leaving the role in an email sent out by the Demons on Saturday night.

He will remain on the board.

Melbourne’s senior coach told 3AW Football’s Sunday pre-game team he was shocked at the announcement.

“I received it like everyone else,” he said.

“It was a bit of a shock to me.

“I got an email last night.”

(Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)