ALL ten Victorian AFL clubs to move to interstate hubs next week

All 10 Victorian AFL clubs are moving to interstate hubs.

The league confirmed on Friday that all 10 teams would be out of Victoria by Monday.

Six of them (St Kilda, North Melbourne, Essendon, Western Bulldogs, Richmond and Carlton) will be base at hubs in Queensland.

Fremantle, West Coast, Adelaide and Port Adelaide have spent the past month in Queensland but all four clubs will return to their home states in the coming weeks.

Collingwood and Geelong are off to Western Australia after their matches this weekend.

Hawthorn and Melbourne will be based in Sydney.

The AFL plans on playing 45 games over the next 32 days.

It’s then planned for all Victorian clubs to return to Victoria to further reassess options.