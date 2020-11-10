3AW
Sly addresses the Jason Roberts bombshell and what happens next

3 hours ago
sly of the underworld
Article image for Sly addresses the Jason Roberts bombshell and what happens next

Sly Of The Underworld has addressed the quashing of Jason Roberts’ murder convictions on 3AW Breakfast.

Roberts has been in jail for more than 20 years after he was sentenced to life in prison over the Silk-Miller police shootings.

A new trial has been ordered.

Speaking on 3AW Breakfast, John Silvester pointed out the crown case “remained strong” and the quashing of the convictions did not mean Roberts had been acquitted.

“Jason Roberts is not a big fan of some of my views on this matter, which is why he went to the Supreme Court to try and get one of the stories I had written taken down from the internet – he lost,” Sly said.

So. What happens next?

Click PLAY below to hear Sly explain on 3AW Breakfast

