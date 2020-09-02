3AW
Sly of the Underworld: 10 things we’ve learnt from the ‘bombshell’ Lawyer X report

3 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Sly Of The Underworld

The Lawyer X royal commission has made thousands of pages of documents public for the first time.

Sly says the submissions to the royal commission have been “rightly described as a bombshell”.

“It blows out of the water the suggestion that she was manipulated or forced to be an informer,” he said.

The commission won’t immediately recommend criminal charges, and Sly thinks that’s a good thing.

He says there are 10 key revelations that have come from the release of the commission report.

Press PLAY below for the 10 things Sly learnt from the report.

