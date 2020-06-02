Sly of the Underworld: How the Minneapolis Police Department compares to Victoria Police
The killing of George Floyd at the knee of a Minneapolis police officer has sparked violent protests across the United States and the world.
And it’s not the first time the Minneapolis Police Department has come under fire.
Sly has done a comparison of the Minneapolis Police Department and Victoria Police, measuring police training, homicide rates, and the number of people killed at the hands of police.
He says the result shows we are certainly living in “the lucky country”.
