Sly Of The Underworld reflects on the legacy of the Purana taskforce

1 hour ago
Article image for Sly Of The Underworld reflects on the legacy of the Purana taskforce

Sly Of The Underworld says there’s “no doubt” Victoria Police’s Purana taskforce saved lives during Melbourne’s infamous gangland war.

The unit is set to be disbanded.

“It’s an amazing piece of history that we’ve lived through,” Sly said on 3AW Breakfast.

“It all started in a tiny little park in Gladstone Park in October 1999 when Carl Williams went to meet Jason and Mark Moran.”

Sly said there was no doubt the Lawyer X scandal had “tarnished the legacy” of the taskforce, but it ultimately did far more good work than bad.

“There is no doubt they saved lives,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

