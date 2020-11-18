Sly of the Underworld: Why stalker killings are ‘like terrorism’

John ‘Sly’ Silvester says killings like the tragic death of 23-year-old Celeste Manno in her Mernda home on Monday, are “like terrorism”.

Ms Manno’s alleged killer, a former coworker, broke in through her bedroom window in the early hours of Monday morning.

It’s alleged he had harassed her online for months prior to her death.

No charges have yet been laid.

Sly says crimes like Ms Manno’s killing are akin to terror attacks.

“These people do not care what happens to their victims, nor do they care what happens to them, so it’s very much in that terrorism space,” he told Ross and Russel.

