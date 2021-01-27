Sly of the Underworld: Why Victoria’s police force is ‘almost at breaking point’

Victoria Police is “almost at breaking point” and the community is suffering as a result, according to John ‘Sly’ Silvester.

Sly says the way police were distributed yesterday proves his point.

“We had 800 police on border patrols doing 40 different checkpoints,” he told Ross and Russel.

“800 doing quarantine hotel duties.

“And we had another 800 who were assigned for the demonstrations.

“That’s 2400 frontline police who weren’t doing policing yesterday.

“They’re closing counters.”

But Sly says there’s an idea which has worked in the US, which he thinks could alleviate the pressure on Victoria Police.

