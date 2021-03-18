Small business advocate hits out at ‘disgraceful’ series of protests planned in the CBD

A small business advocate has hit out at a ‘disgraceful’ series of protests planned in Melbourne’s CBD next week.

Extinction Rebellion, this morning caused chaos at a busy intersection.

Next week the climate activist group is planning multiple disruptive events in the CBD every day.

Director of Small Business Australia, Bill Lang, said the protests are “a disgrace” and will hurt the small businesses hit hardest by the pandemic.

“We have, in the CBD of Melbourne, the hardest hit small businesses in the country,” he said.

“Yesterday was probably the busiest day we’ve seen in the city for 12 months, it’s just starting to come back to life.

“Where are the authorities on this in terms of enforcing the laws to ensure that people can be confident going back into the city?”

Neil Mitchell agrees it’s the last thing traders need.

“The town was buzzing last night, and it wasn’t just the football. It was like somebody had thrown a switch and said ‘Righto, let’s get back into life’,” he said.

“It was what business needed, it was what people needed, and today a group is out there trying to undo it all.

“I really think this is disruptive as we’re trying to rebuild the city.”

