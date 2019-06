A listener sent in this photo of a speed camera car spotted in Nar Nar Goon yesterday.

Neil Mitchell said the ‘water over road’ sign behind the vehicle is sneaky.

“You’re looking for the water and you don’t realise it’s a speed camera car,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

Neil says he’s all for hidden speed cameras.

“I want both sneaky and obvious speed cameras. Covert and overt,” he said.