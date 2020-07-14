So, Eddie Betts is a BIG fan of Izak Rankine!

Carlton champion Eddie Betts has jokingly suggested he’d retire now if it meant getting Izak Rankine to the Blues.

Betts told Sportsday he was extremely impressed by the Gold Coast young gun, who booted three goals on debut last weekend.

Betts said he’d spoken with Melbourne defender Neville Jetta, who had a front row seat to Rankine’s breathtaking first game.

“He told me he’s an absolute superstar,” Betts said.

“I’m going to try and recruit him to Carlton.

“I’ll retire straight away and give Izak the No.19 and he can dominate for the Blues.”

On a more serious note, there was plenty else on the agenda with Betts on Sportsday.

