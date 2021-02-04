3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • ‘Sorry’: Collingwood’s playing group..

‘Sorry’: Collingwood’s playing group releases statement

2 hours ago
3AW Football
Football Featured
Article image for ‘Sorry’: Collingwood’s playing group releases statement

Collingwood’s playing group has released a statement in response to the report that uncovered “systemic racism” at the club.

The Pies released the statement on Thursday afternoon on behalf of the “150 footballers and netballers” at the club.

Sorry.

As athletes we are sorry to anyone who, through their association with our club, has been marginalised, hurt or discriminated against due to their race.

Through our silence we feel responsible for these injustices. We acknowledge it is not enough to simply show support for the principles of anti-racism and inclusion. We will confront the history of our club in order to learn, heal and determine how best to walk forward together. 

Over the last 72 hours we have had the opportunity to digest the DO BETTER report. We also apologise to those members, fans and community who feel guilt and shame as a result of the systemic racism that has occurred within our organisation.

To all the young people who dream about one day pulling on the black and white stripes, we pledge as athletes to continue to help create a club that allows ALL of us to thrive, regardless of race.

Faithfully.

This letter is endorsed and supported fully by the 120 staff of Collingwood.

3AW Football
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332